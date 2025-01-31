Cars.com’s (CARS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $492,927.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,980.46. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

