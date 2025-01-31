Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,081,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,191,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $241.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

