Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

