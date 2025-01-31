Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

