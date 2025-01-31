First Pacific Financial Sells 555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truefg LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $198.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

