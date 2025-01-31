Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $237.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.