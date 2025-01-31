Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.