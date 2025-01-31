Global Financial Private Client LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 984.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 911.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 188,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 169,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

