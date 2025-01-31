David J Yvars Group Has $13.44 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

