IMZ Advisory Inc Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMZ Advisory Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

