FY2029 Earnings Forecast for LPTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

