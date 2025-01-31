Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gainplan LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

