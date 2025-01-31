PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.