PFG Investments LLC Sells 42,554 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.