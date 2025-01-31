PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000.

IHF opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

