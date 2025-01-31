PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.46.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

