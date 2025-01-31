PFG Investments LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,065.6% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 180.7% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 171,368 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.