PFG Investments LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,665,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,394 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,670,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

