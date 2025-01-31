Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARM by 186.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $153.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.39, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.53. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.