First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6,389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.15.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

