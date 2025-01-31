Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on DEO
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.