Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

