PFG Investments LLC Purchases 17,167 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 91.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

