UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

