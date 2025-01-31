PFG Investments LLC Sells 675 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,502,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,735. This trade represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,103,513 shares of company stock worth $916,453,941. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

