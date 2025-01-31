PFG Investments LLC Sells 47 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $335.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average of $298.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

