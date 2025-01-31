PFG Investments LLC Has $470,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,290,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,856,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

