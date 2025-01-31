PFG Investments LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

