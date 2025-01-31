PFG Investments LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $88.76 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

