Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,303,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $27.04 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

