Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,409,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 618,364 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 457,422 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 442,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

