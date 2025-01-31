PFG Investments LLC Sells 436 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.18 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.