Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

