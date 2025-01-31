PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NUGT opened at $46.75 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

