iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

