Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

