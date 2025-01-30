Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

