Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

