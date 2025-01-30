Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $676.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $608.52 and its 200 day moving average is $563.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.10 and a fifty-two week high of $682.58.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.68, for a total value of $14,508,376.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,234.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total transaction of $234,410.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,668.52. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,312 shares of company stock valued at $407,377,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

