Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5 %

DHI stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $133.02 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

