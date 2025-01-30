794 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $389.10 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

