3,127 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

