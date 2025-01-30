Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Tesla Stock Down 2.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average is $296.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

