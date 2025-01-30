Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

