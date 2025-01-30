Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Entergy Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.