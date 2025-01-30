Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.