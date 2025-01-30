Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

