Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $100.90 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

