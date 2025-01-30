Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average of $227.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

