Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,427,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,721.86 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,015.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,422.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

