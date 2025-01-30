Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,344,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,151 shares of company stock worth $84,973,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

