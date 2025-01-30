PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,328,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,148,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,694 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $477.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

